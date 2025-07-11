Sign up
Previous
352 / 365
BBNWR Sunset Cloud Goblin
As the sun set behind a large cloud, a swirl of backlit cloud in a divot looked for all the world like a goblin peeking through at me as I took its picture.
Taken at
Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge
at the end of the Kuralt Trail.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
Tags
sunset
,
goblin
,
bbnwr
,
landscape-78
