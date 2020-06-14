Sign up
Beaver Lake Water Lilies
The Missus and I went to Pocahontas State Park, whose main entrance is only 6 miles from our driveway, to take a walk. We went to my favorite spot there, Beaver Lake.
We were pleased to find that the water lilies are in bloom.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
0
0
Album
The Other Other Album
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
14th June 2020 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
lily
,
water lily
