Beaver Lake Water Lilies by timerskine
Beaver Lake Water Lilies

The Missus and I went to Pocahontas State Park, whose main entrance is only 6 miles from our driveway, to take a walk. We went to my favorite spot there, Beaver Lake.

We were pleased to find that the water lilies are in bloom.
14th June 2020

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
