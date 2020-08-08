Previous
Roy G. Biv by timerskine
11 / 365

Roy G. Biv

Was out just cruising' with the Missus and the dogs when we saw this. I almost couldn't get the truck into park fast enough! Fortunately we were in a parking lot so the fact that I just screeched to a halt and leapt out wasn't a big deal.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Tim Erskine

Tim Erskine
Photo Details

