Roy G. Biv
Was out just cruising' with the Missus and the dogs when we saw this. I almost couldn't get the truck into park fast enough! Fortunately we were in a parking lot so the fact that I just screeched to a halt and leapt out wasn't a big deal.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
rainbow
,
roy g. biv
