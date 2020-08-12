Previous
Vulture-Proof Packaging by timerskine
12 / 365

Vulture-Proof Packaging

I saw this black vulture (Coragyps atratus) sitting on top of a garbage can, apparently trying to figure out how to get to all those great smelling tidbits inside. It eventually gave up and flew off, unable to figure out the vulture-proof packaging.
12th August 2020

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
