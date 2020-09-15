Previous
White on White by timerskine
16 / 365

White on White

My Get Pushed Challenge for this week from @homeschoolmom (my partner for the third week in a row) was "trying a white on white shot." This is my attempt.

These are white chrysanthemums (or as the price tag stated, "Euro Pompons" - not a typo). They are resting on a linen bedspread that is about 150 years old.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tim Erskine ace
Lisa (@homeschoolmom), here's my white-on-white attempt.
September 16th, 2020  
