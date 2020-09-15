Sign up
White on White
My Get Pushed Challenge for this week from
@homeschoolmom
(my partner for the third week in a row) was "trying a white on white shot." This is my attempt.
These are white chrysanthemums (or as the price tag stated, "Euro Pompons" - not a typo). They are resting on a linen bedspread that is about 150 years old.
15th September 2020
Tags
linen
,
chrysanthemums
,
timerskine-gp
,
get-pushed-425
Tim Erskine
ace
Lisa (@homeschoolmom), here's my white-on-white attempt.
September 16th, 2020
