Electric Wake by timerskine
18 / 365

Electric Wake

This Canada goose was gliding across the surface of Beaver Lake on a bright, cloudless morning, leaving a wake that reflected the sky with almost neon colors (and I did no enhancement of the colors on this).
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
What a cool shot.
September 23rd, 2020  
