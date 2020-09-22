Sign up
Electric Wake
This Canada goose was gliding across the surface of Beaver Lake on a bright, cloudless morning, leaving a wake that reflected the sky with almost neon colors (and I did no enhancement of the colors on this).
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
2
Album
The Other Other Album
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd September 2020 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wake
,
neon
,
goose
,
canada goose
,
pocahontas
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a cool shot.
September 23rd, 2020
