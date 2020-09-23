Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
19 / 365
Tobacco Stack
This is the smokestack of the former Maclin-Zimmer-McGill Tobacco factory in the Old Town section of Petersburg, Virginia. Well, it's a portion of it. It just stuck out against the clear blue sky.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
192
photos
32
followers
59
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Latest from all albums
117
52
18
53
118
54
119
19
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
The Other Other Album
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd September 2020 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue sky
,
smokestack
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close