Tobacco Stack by timerskine
19 / 365

Tobacco Stack

This is the smokestack of the former Maclin-Zimmer-McGill Tobacco factory in the Old Town section of Petersburg, Virginia. Well, it's a portion of it. It just stuck out against the clear blue sky.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

