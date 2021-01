Faceless Self-Portrait

My Get Pushed partner this week said, "I'm inspired by your profile photo. Could you do a faceless portrait, extra brownie points if it's a faceless selfie."*



So here's my first attempt. I put my G7X on my tripod, set the timer and took a few selfies.



*The name plate in my profile photo, given to me by a friend at work, gives my title as "Faceless Bureaucrat" which is how I would introduce myself in meetings when I worked for the state governments of Ohio and Virginia.