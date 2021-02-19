Previous
Rose Colored by timerskine
Rose Colored

My Get Pushed Challenge for this week was to get a shot through a homemade filter. For a filter, I put a couple of drops of red food coloring in a clear glass of water so that, you guessed it, view the past through a rose-colored glass.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
@365anne Here's yet another filter shot
February 19th, 2021  
