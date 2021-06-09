Sign up
Skimmer and Susan
The Missus and I spent the morning at
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
. It's 50 spectacular acres of heaven for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and wildlife in general.
This black saddlebags skimmer came to rest on the stalk of a black-eyed Susan.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
flower
,
bug
,
dragonfly
,
lewis ginter
