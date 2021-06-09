Previous
Skimmer and Susan by timerskine
74 / 365

Skimmer and Susan

The Missus and I spent the morning at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. It's 50 spectacular acres of heaven for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and wildlife in general.

This black saddlebags skimmer came to rest on the stalk of a black-eyed Susan.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
