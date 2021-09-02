Previous
Pink Hornet

The jets taking off from Naval Air Station Oceana were using the shorter cross runways, meaning there is a different, less well-known viewing spot. I went out there to grab some shots while there was still some daylight but got there just as the sun was setting.

A pair of F/A-18 Hornets were returning from whatever it is they were doing out over the Atlantic. They broke formation about a half-mile to my right and as they did they caught the dying rays of sunlight, turning the bottom of the planes pink.
Photo Details

