Wave Hopping by timerskine
129 / 365

Wave Hopping

It is so fascinating to watch pelicans fly. Despite being awkward looking their flight is smooth and graceful.

Pelicans, like these two, tend to fly very low over the water, taking advantage of ground effect, making their flight a bit easier and efficient.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Tim Erskine

timerskine
Photo Details

