129 / 365
Wave Hopping
It is so fascinating to watch
pelicans
fly. Despite being awkward looking their flight is smooth and graceful.
Pelicans, like these two, tend to fly very low over the water, taking advantage of
ground effect
, making their flight a bit easier and efficient.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
The Other Other Album
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th March 2022 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pelican
,
corolla
,
carova
