Previous
164 / 365
Little Blue Herons
These
little blue herons
were wading along the edge of a large pond. There were hundreds of other wading birds nearby.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
1
0
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
1303
photos
30
followers
19
following
44% complete
Tags
little blue heron
,
ndao33
,
pooler
amyK
ace
Nice shot
April 21st, 2025
