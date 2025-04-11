Previous
Little Blue Herons by timerskine
Little Blue Herons

These little blue herons were wading along the edge of a large pond. There were hundreds of other wading birds nearby.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
amyK ace
Nice shot
April 21st, 2025  
