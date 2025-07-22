Sign up
Previous
165 / 365
Munden Point Cypress Sunset
I went to Munden Point Park, a city park in Virginia Beach, to grab pictures of the sunset. This one, through the cypress trees on the banks of the North Landing River, is my favorite.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
1
1
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
1322
photos
30
followers
20
following
45% complete
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
738
352
739
740
49
165
353
741
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The Other Other Album
sunset
river
cypress
virginia beach
Paula Fontanini
ace
Spectacular...I can see why this would be your favorite!! :)
July 28th, 2025
