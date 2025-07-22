Previous
Munden Point Cypress Sunset by timerskine
165 / 365

Munden Point Cypress Sunset

I went to Munden Point Park, a city park in Virginia Beach, to grab pictures of the sunset. This one, through the cypress trees on the banks of the North Landing River, is my favorite.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Spectacular...I can see why this would be your favorite!! :)
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact