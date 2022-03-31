Previous
Future Home by timerskine
Future Home

A pair of osprey were checking out this platform as a potential nesting spot. It checks a lot of boxes: seated high and away from predators; conveniently located near abundant food sources; gregarious but quiet neighbors; and best of all, it's rent-free, compliments of the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

What I like about this shot is the two cormorants in the lower right corner. One is standing in the water while, just a few inches away, the other is swimming. I have no idea if one is standing on a submerged piling, the other swimming over a drop off, or both.
31st March 2022

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Lovely capture
March 31st, 2022  
