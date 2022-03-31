Future Home

A pair of osprey were checking out this platform as a potential nesting spot. It checks a lot of boxes: seated high and away from predators; conveniently located near abundant food sources; gregarious but quiet neighbors; and best of all, it's rent-free, compliments of the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
What I like about this shot is the two cormorants in the lower right corner. One is standing in the water while, just a few inches away, the other is swimming. I have no idea if one is standing on a submerged piling, the other swimming over a drop off, or both.