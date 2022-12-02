Previous
Close-Up by timerskine
Close-Up

I went back to Stumpy Lake today and was again rewarded with spectacular opportunities. This great blue heron was within 10 feet / 3 meters of me. I'm pretty sure that if I used all the zoom my lens has I could have done a retina scan.
2nd December 2022

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
