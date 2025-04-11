Sign up
Savannah NWR Anhinga
This
anhinga
was drying itself out in the sun at
Savannah National Wildlife Refuge
just outside Savannah, Georgia.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
anhinga
ndao33
savannah nwr
amyK
ace
Nice details on those wings
April 21st, 2025
