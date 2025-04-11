Previous
Savannah NWR Anhinga by timerskine
48 / 365

Savannah NWR Anhinga

This anhinga was drying itself out in the sun at Savannah National Wildlife Refuge just outside Savannah, Georgia.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice details on those wings
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact