Previous
49 / 365
Munden Point Sea Oat Sunset
I went to Munden Point Park, a city park in Virginia Beach, to grab pictures of the sunset. This one, through the sea oats on the banks of the North Landing River, is a very close second for my favorite from that outing.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
13% complete
View this month »
Tags
sunset
,
river
,
virginia beach
,
sea oats
Monica
Beautiful sunset
July 28th, 2025
