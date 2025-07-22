Previous
Munden Point Sea Oat Sunset by timerskine
49 / 365

Munden Point Sea Oat Sunset

I went to Munden Point Park, a city park in Virginia Beach, to grab pictures of the sunset. This one, through the sea oats on the banks of the North Landing River, is a very close second for my favorite from that outing.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Beautiful sunset
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact