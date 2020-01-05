Previous
Snuggles at the Sledding Hill by tina_mac
Photo 2300

Snuggles at the Sledding Hill

Yay, some snow to sled in! It melted fast, though, so I'm glad we got out when we did.
5th January 2020

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
