Daffodil

As one of the first flowers of spring, the daffodil symbolizes rebirth and new beginnings. Growing up, I grew to despise these cheerful flowers. When my dad died of cancer, well wishers filled our house with daffodils...I came to know it as the "cancer" flower. It is, in fact, supposed to give cancer patients hope for a cancer-free future. I truly wish seeing daffodils this spring will fill anyone fighting cancer with hope. Literally minutes after taking this picture, I found out a brilliant photographer I follow was just diagnosed with a very rare, very deadly cancer. These are for her...even though I don't personally know her and she will never see this post, they are in her honor. May she have hope in her difficult journey ahead.