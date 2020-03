She Still Picks Me Flowers

And holds my hand, and writes me love letters.



We tried to plan a hike at the most secluded place we could think of that would be open this early in spring. It was so busy, we couldn't even get in to park. I guess even secluded places are going to have a lot of people if everything else is closed. We pulled off the road and climbed on rocks instead. It was a lot of fun, even if it wasn't what we had planned.