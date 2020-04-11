Previous
Winded by tina_mac
Winded

I wanted to capture our little pear tree before the winds came today and the petals were gone, but it was such a lazy day, I didn't make it before the wind. However, some of the blooms in the inner tree were still intact this evening.
11th April 2020

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
