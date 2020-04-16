Previous
Distance Learning by tina_mac
Photo 2410

Distance Learning

This is our set-up for "school" during the day. We are starting to get it down to a routine with their packets and me nearby on my laptop or doing housework if they have questions or need their next lesson.
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
Vera ace
Your home is like .... pristine! I think my kids will forever be spoiled by the ever-present clutter and random things everywhere.
April 17th, 2020  
