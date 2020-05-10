Previous
Hot Springs for Mother's Day by tina_mac
Photo 2434

I had a lovely Mother's Day, getting up early so we could have the hot springs to ourselves. We also got to explore some nearby. It was a beautiful, fun morning.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
