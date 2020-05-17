Sign up
Photo 2441
Planting the Garden
Planted the garden this morning, kite flying and painting project this afternoon...we will get out of this "Groundhog Day" rut.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
Views
1
1
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th May 2020 10:21am
