Planting the Garden by tina_mac
Photo 2441

Planting the Garden

Planted the garden this morning, kite flying and painting project this afternoon...we will get out of this "Groundhog Day" rut.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
