Photo 2517
Ready to Race
We picked the hottest day of the year to go to the bike park for some reason. We did enjoy it for awhile in the morning until it got too hot. They later ran through the sprinklers to cool off.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
31st July 2020 10:29am
