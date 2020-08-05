Sign up
Photo 2521
One Above, One Under
Fun early morning at the pool. We had fun playing around with underwater shots. I was happy to get them both in one shot...one under water and one above it.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S410
Taken
5th August 2020 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kaylynn
A really cool shot
August 6th, 2020
