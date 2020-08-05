Previous
Next
One Above, One Under by tina_mac
Photo 2521

One Above, One Under

Fun early morning at the pool. We had fun playing around with underwater shots. I was happy to get them both in one shot...one under water and one above it.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kaylynn
A really cool shot
August 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise