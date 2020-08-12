A Bit of Beauty for my Hometown

It's been a rough week emotionally and mentally for me, but it is nothing compared to what my friends and family are going through in Iowa. A derecho (basically an inland hurricane), ripped through the state, causing widespread devastation. Whole towns were compared to a "war zone". There basically was not a person in my hometown who did not see damage to their home or property. Businesses are closed down, the power is out, roads are blocked. All this, and the whole thing was just a blip on the national news radar. Nothing about the hundreds of miles of ruined crops and what that may mean to food supply, or of how whole towns are pretty much decimated during an already rampant pandemic, how businesses that were already struggling economically may never recover from the destruction. That's how crazy of a year this has been, that it didn't even make much news. I'm done with you 2020, just done.