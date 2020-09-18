Previous
Drips and Dust
Drips and Dust

We had a weather front move in that helped blow some of the smoky air out and even gave us a bit of much needed rain. You can see what is either ash or dirt on the leaves and in the water droplets.

The world lost an amazing human being today. RIP RGB.
Tina Mac

