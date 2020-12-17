Previous
Playing with Lights by tina_mac
Photo 2656

Playing with Lights

I was bummed I forgot my camera at home when we drove around looking at lights tonight. So, I brought the fairy lights out for a light inspiration shot after getting home, and pup just could not leave them alone. It made for a nice shot though.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
Photo Details

