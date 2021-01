Rinsed and Drying

Since early on in the pandemic, we have been really cautious with our groceries, including soaking and rinsing off all our produce right when it gets home. Grocery shopping has changed a lot in the last year...some things I don't appreciate (like this), and some I do, like curb-side pick-up and cutting it down to every other week. Some may say we go overboard with our precautions, but it just makes me feel better.