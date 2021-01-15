Previous
Schooling by tina_mac
Photo 2685

Schooling

He had a big presentation today that I didn't even know about until minutes before. He did really well. I am so surprised by his independence and proud of how responsible he has been with school this year.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
