Valentine's Sledding

We had a fun-filled Valentine's Day with a morning scavenger hunt, games, and gifts. We looked for hearts in nature at the greenbelt. This proved to be difficult with the snow, but it was oh, so beautiful! We made yummy valentine treats and had a lovely picnic lunch by the fireplace with music. We couldn't finish the day without more sledding because the forecast says the snow will be gone soon. We then picked up some take-out to finish off the perfect day.