Photo 2728
Magnets
He had a big, stressful morning, so it was nice to come home to a de-stressing activity. Have you seen these magnets? They are pretty cool. The kids have spent hours playing with them.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
0
0
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
27th February 2021 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
