Ready for Spring by tina_mac
Photo 2747

Ready for Spring

We had a short lived, but strong little thunderstorm today. We went out after to look for puddles, but there weren't really any by then.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
