Previous
Next
Beating the Heat by tina_mac
Photo 2855

Beating the Heat

We were over-heated after walking the dog this morning so popsicles were in order. Grandma took them swimming today and treated them to snow cones as well, so they were extra lucky today!

Still over 100 every day...when will it end?!
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
782% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise