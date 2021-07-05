Sign up
Photo 2855
Beating the Heat
We were over-heated after walking the dog this morning so popsicles were in order. Grandma took them swimming today and treated them to snow cones as well, so they were extra lucky today!
Still over 100 every day...when will it end?!
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
2855
photos
48
followers
21
following
782% complete
