My Gymnast, Watching Gymnastics

We were disappointed Simone Biles pulled out of the competition tonight, but respect and applaud her decision to do what she needed to do for herself.



It was one of those days where I felt like I took one step forward and two back. Moving is hard! You can see she is watching in a nearly empty room. We are trying to get rid of a bunch of our stuff before the move and there is now an echo throughout our house due to a lack of furniture. It's a little strange.