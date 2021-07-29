Sign up
Photo 2879
Flower Farm
I took the kids to a flower farm to pick some flowers this morning. They were less than enthused, but I enjoyed it!
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
1
0
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
2879
photos
48
followers
21
following
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th July 2021 7:18am
GaryW
Wonderful selective focus!
July 30th, 2021
