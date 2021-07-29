Previous
Flower Farm by tina_mac
Photo 2879

Flower Farm

I took the kids to a flower farm to pick some flowers this morning. They were less than enthused, but I enjoyed it!
GaryW
Wonderful selective focus!
July 30th, 2021  
