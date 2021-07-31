Sign up
Photo 2881
Field of Flowers
Not really, just a spot in my neighborhood that has a lot. The kids spent the day with grandparents while hubby and I packed. We got out to walk the dog a couple times.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
2881
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
31st July 2021 7:04pm
GaryW
Beautiful!
August 1st, 2021
