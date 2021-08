A Good Place to Stop For a Bit

Sometimes you just have to go by their lead and if they want to stop at a spot to observe nature, you stop.



Still working through my photos during our move. This was the day the movers came to pack up and we had to be gone all day, but weren't able to check into our Airbnb until late afternoon. We had to get really creative. It was nice to have one last hike at and play at one of our favorite parks.