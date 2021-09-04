Sign up
Photo 2914
Playing School
They are so bored...we didn't do a good job planning for that. We don't have any books that we haven't already read, no games, very few toys. We have had to make due and today they played school. Her brother gave her a math test.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
1
0
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
2914
photos
47
followers
21
following
798% complete
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
GaryW
It's never fun having "bored" children! Yikes!
September 5th, 2021
