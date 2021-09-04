Previous
Playing School by tina_mac
Photo 2914

Playing School

They are so bored...we didn't do a good job planning for that. We don't have any books that we haven't already read, no games, very few toys. We have had to make due and today they played school. Her brother gave her a math test.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
GaryW
It's never fun having "bored" children! Yikes!
September 5th, 2021  
