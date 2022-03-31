Previous
Caught Them in a Moment by tina_mac
Photo 3122

Caught Them in a Moment

They were outside playing in their pajamas before bed, when I noticed he picked a flower and put it behind her ear. It was a sweet moment. Which makes me wonder, what other sweet moments am I missing, in between the fights?
Tina Mac

