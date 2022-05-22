Previous
Next
Photo Bomb by tina_mac
Photo 3169

Photo Bomb

I have been sending pictures of the rooms in my house after I finish painting/decorating them to my sister. I am done with the living room, which was a pretty big project. Pup decided she wanted to be in the picture.

Could it be possible that it was an even nicer day than yesterday?! We did a lot of yard work, my daughter went to a friend's house to play in the water and eat popsicles, the kids rode their bikes to the school to play, and we baked cookies. Yet, this is really the only picture I took...and that felt kinda good too.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise