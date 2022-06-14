Previous
Cubes Everywhere by tina_mac
Photo 3192

Cubes Everywhere

He had to go to school for the first time ever on his birthday since they go much later up here. He wasn't too happy about it, but he had a great birthday, regardless. He got all kinds of new cubes, which is his current obsession.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
