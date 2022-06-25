Previous
Painting Helps by tina_mac
Photo 3202

Painting Helps

She was upset that brother was off at a friend's house and she was stuck at home being bored. Having an art project usually turns her mood around.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
