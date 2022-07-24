Previous
SUP Time by tina_mac
SUP Time

I have a lot of editing to catch up on. This is from our first time out on our new SUP board while family was visiting.
We also did the Seattle underground tour this day, and it was pretty interesting...
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
