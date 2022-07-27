Previous
Cooling off at the Creek by tina_mac
Photo 3227

Cooling off at the Creek

They made a bridge across, which was fun!

I am sooooo behind on editing. Between house guests, trips, and the heat, it has taken a backseat. July has been a whirlwind! I was able to edit my pictures from the creek today, though, which I am happy about. I will get back at it soon...I hope!
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
