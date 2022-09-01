Previous
Classroom Visit by tina_mac
Classroom Visit

She was able to meet her new teacher and see her classroom today. She was happy her best friend will be in her class.
Also, she was not excited to get her picture taken...apparently it is "embarrassing" or something in 5th grade!
Tina Mac

