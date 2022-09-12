Previous
Fiery Sun Setting by tina_mac
Fiery Sun Setting

The smoke is much better today, but the sun setting tonight still had a fiery feel to it.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
