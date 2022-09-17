Previous
Cheer Camp by tina_mac
Photo 3283

Cheer Camp

She had a great time at cheerleading camp at the local high school today. I remember being on the cheerleader end of these in high school and it was fun to be on the parent end too.
Tina Mac

